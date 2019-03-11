











Charles “Charlie” William White, 56, of Newcomb, TN passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.

He was born October 3, 1962 in Jellico, TN.

Charlie is preceded in death by his father, Ernest White; mother, Mary Williford White; brothers, Noah Leach, James Leach, Joe White, Donnie White; sister, Joyce Jent.

He is survived by his brother and best friend, Tommy White; sisters, Mary Lambdin and husband Jerry, Shannon Brawley and husband Billy, Flora Paul and husband Michael, Brenda Cheek and Dan Cottril, Dorothy Dunn; son, Joseph Daniel White and wife Tara Sue; grandchildren, Alexis Gail White, Brooklyn Rose White; special friends, Jerry and Debbie Sharp; and a host of special nieces, nephews and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral was held Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Scott Kennedy and Brother Jerry Sharp officiating.

Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Pallbearers were Brandon, Bobby and Chris Ball, Johnny Smith, David O’Brien, Damien Smith, Jerry Lee Hoover and Jerry Wayne Albertini

The family request donations be made to Harp Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.