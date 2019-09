Charles C. Tye, 77, husband of Deborah Marie Tye of Poplar Street, Barbourville, Kentucky passed away Monday evening at his residence.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday afternoon at the East Barbourville Baptist Church in Barbourville, with Pastor Josh Smith and Bro. Michael Mills officiating.

Burial followed in the Barbourville City Cemetery.

Laurel Funeral Home was honored to be of service to the family.