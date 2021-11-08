Charles (Bob) Davis











Charles Robert (Bob) Davis, age 81, of Lot, Kentucky went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Heber Davis and Prudie (Golden) Davis; wife, Margareta Ann (Wenzl) Davis; brother, Jackie Wayne Davis; sister-in-law, Mary Edith Davis and first cousin Gary Wells.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Mary (Perkins) Davis; son, Steven Davis and fiancée, Keely Paul-Brien; first cousin, Lynn Davis and a host of friends to mourn his passing.

Bob was employed by the (IBEW) International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, as a representative. His work was cut short by a serious car accident. After Bob’s recovery he was instrumental in the founding of the South Whitley County Fire Department where he served as Chairman of the Board for many years. He served his country proudly in the United States Army, Bob achieved the position of Master Mason in Jellico Masonic Lodge #527 F&AM, he was a longtime member of the Boston Baptist Church.

Bob was a very talented self-taught musician. The list of instruments that he could play includes, banjo, guitar, fiddle and keyboard. Some friends referred to him as “Banjo Man”. Bob was a cherished husband and father who will be greatly missed in the community.

The funeral service was held on Saturday, November 6 at the Llewellyn Funeral Home with Rev. Marty Bramble officiating. Masonic last rites were given by Jellico Lodge #527 F&AM.

Interment followed in the Lot Cemetery with military honors provided by Jellico Honor Guard.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.