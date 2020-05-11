









Charles Alan Waddle, age 65, Wofford Cemetery Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Continue Care Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on May 23, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Charles Canada and Sue Ellen (Malone) Waddle. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Waddle and stepmother, Opal Combs Waddle. He was a member and treasurer of Light of the World Community Church with Pastor Jim Rowland.

He is survived by his wife, Denise Waddle of Williamsburg; five children, Scott Waddle (Celesta), Charles Waddle (Amanda), Victoria Waddle, Christina Waddle and Kaylee Waddle; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Pamela Dennis, Lisa Tucker and Cathy Davis; brother, Steven Doc Combs; aunt, Katie Waddle Bates of Somerset; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Waddle family in your prayers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.