By Teresa Brooks

Charlene Engle, 89, of Corbin, passed away Sunday December 25, 2016 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

She was a caregiver and Baptist by Faith.

Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey “Pearl” Engle; an infant daughter, parents, Clark and Lizzie Doan Mills; brothers, Willie, Denver, Frank Chester and Tom Mills; and sister, Belle Engle.

She is survived by her three children, Harvey Engle and wife Earlene; Russell Engle and wife Peggy; and Johnny Engle; grandchildren, Scott Engle and wife Michelle, Mark Engle, Brian Engle and wife Vickie, and Rusty Engle and wife Becky; great grandchildren, Mikala, Shelby, Micah, Brian Anthony, Amber, Tory, and Alyson; great great grandchildren, Gavin, Kolten, and Parker; sisters, Dora Miller and husband (Irvin), and Sallie Knuckles, and by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday December 29, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Claude Medlin and Rev. Tony McVey officiating.

Burial will follow in the Cox Cemetery in Gray.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday December 28th at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home where messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.