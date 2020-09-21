









Charlene Dykes Walden, age 87, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Corbin Nursing Home. She was born September 13, 1933 in Mtn. Ash, Kentucky.

Charlene is preceded in death by husband, Rev. Jerome Walden; father and mother, Rev. Chester Dykes and Cleda Dykes; siblings, Chester Dykes Jr., Clara Thorton, Juanita Carter, Jack Orbin Dykes, Fred Dykes, Barbara Jean Manning, and Charlotte Dykes.

She is survived by children, Dennis Walden of Jellico, TN., Rhonda Anderson (Jack) of Cleveland, Ohio, Gregory Walden (Rachel) of Cleveland, TN., Timothy Walden (Lori) of Fairborn, Ohio, Kevin Walden (Kim) of Jellico, TN; grandchildren; Somer Toomey, Amber McGinnis, Chris Walden, Jake Walden, Hannah Wilson, Hailey Burnett, Olivia Walden and Kennedy Walden; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Toomey, Alexis Toomey, Quinn Wilson, Wade Wilson and McKinley McGinnis; brothers-in-law, Jasper Walden (Mary), Tony Walden; sisters-in-law, Bertha “Tootsie” Vaughn (Gary), Judy Landes (Ray); and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 19 at the Church of God of the Mountain Assembly in Jellico, TN with Rev. Tim Walden and Rev. Scott Landes officiating. Interment followed in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge, TN.

Llewellyn Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.