









Charlene Arnella Jones, age 78, of Frakes KY, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at her home.

Charlene was born March 21, 1941, in Siler, KY, to the late Estal and Margret Paul Jones.

Charlene was a member of the Big Poplar Creek Missionary Baptist Church and was happily married for 56 years.

Charlene is survived by her husband, Jimmy Jones, of Frakes, KY; three children, Pamela Taylor of Corbin, KY, Tim Jones (Kim) of Mt. Washington, KY, and Kimberly Powers (Jamie) of Frakes, KY; two sisters, Irene Willert of Sevierville, TN and Wilma Carroll of Siler, KY; two brothers, Dennis Jones of Corbin, KY and Truman Jones of Dayton, OH; eleven grandchildren, Whitney Barton, Dalton Taylor (Katie), Kayla Wilson (Zach), Madison Ramsey (Jeremy), Austin Jones (Caitlin), Berlyn Jones, Corey Lee, Kyle Lee (Taylor), McKenzie Powers, Landen Powers, Brianna Shelby (Rodney); six great-grandchildren, Isaac Barton, Kylie Barton, Xander Ramsey, Isaiah Jones, Gabriel Shelby and Dallas Taylor.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Lillian Lee, Edith Gendron and Emmadean Peace.

Funeral service was held Monday, December 2 at the Big Poplar Creek Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Murphy Beull, Rev. Leonard Siler, Rev. Roy Sutton officiating. Burial followed at the Fuson Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Dalton Taylor, Corey Lee, Kyle Lee, Austin Jones, Landen Powers, Isaac Barton, Zach Wilson and Jeremy Ramsey.

Condolences can be sent at www.oneilfh.com.

O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.