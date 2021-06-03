Charges to be amended to murder after shooting victim dies at hospital











Amended charges of murder will be filed against a local couple charged in the shooting of a Corbin man outside his apartment early last Sunday morning as he has died as police say he died Thursday afternoon.

Corbin Police Lt. Coy Wilson, who is investigating the case against Melissa M. Summers, 43, of Corbin, and Adam R. Alloway, 37, of London, said the victim, Seth Pennington, was pronounced dead at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Pennington has been taken to UT for treatment of a gunshot to the head from a .357 pistol.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday.

According to Wilson, Pennington had been out in downtown Corbin with Summers, Alloway and his brother, Andrew, leaving when the bars closed.

Summers reportedly told police that while in the car Seth Pennington took the seatbelt and choked Alloway for no reason.

Alloway pulled out a pocket knife, cutting the seatbelt, but also cutting Summers and Seth Pennington.

However, according to Summers, the fight ended and Alloway drove to Seth Pennington’s apartment on Adkins Street and dropped him off.

Summers told police that she went inside the apartment with Seth.

“At this time Seth got mad and came outside with a gun and fired a shot as they were leaving the residence,” Summers reportedly told police.

According to Wilson, Summers said that upon leaving, the trio drove to Andrew Pennington’s house, and then to Alloway’s apartment in London, but never went back to Seth’s apartment.

“Officers recovered surveillance video from Owens auto showing Adam and Melissa’s car leaving a second time from the direction of Seth’s apt. at a high rate of speed around the time the 911 call came in reporting that Seth Pennington had been shot,” Wilson wrote in the criminal complaint filed against Summers and Alloway.

Wilson said an argument had ensued, and, at some point in the argument, Seth Pennington was shot.

“We have evidence that they were arguing over a cell phone,” Wilson said.

Wilson said police did not find any evidence that the scene that Seth Pennington fired a weapon as Summers described.

“We didn’t not recover a weapon from Pennington’s house, or a bullet from the scene that he had reportedly fired,” Wilson said.

Arrests warrants for Summers and Alloway were secured and the couple was arrested at 1:20 a.m. on Monday at the Corbin Police Department on charges of attempted murder.

They have been lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Wilson said he has spoken with Whitley County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling, Jr., and the charges will be amended to murder before the case goes before the grand jury.

Summers and Alloway are scheduled to appear in Whitley District Court at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to the grand jury.