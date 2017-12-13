Previous Story
Charge dismissed against man accused of raping elderly woman
Posted On 13 Dec 2017
Comment: 0
The rape charge against a Gray man accused of raping an 84-year-old disabled woman was dismissed Tuesday.
You need to login to view the rest of the content.
Did you know you can simply buy a $1 day pass if you want to see that story! No long time committment, just $1.
Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
Did you know you can simply buy a $1 day pass if you want to see that story! No long time committment, just $1.
Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us