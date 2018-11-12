Chappell resigns as head football coach at Whitley County High School
After five years on the sidelines, Jason Chappell resigned Monday as head football coach at Whitley County High School.
“He met with the team this morning,” Superintendent John Siler said of Chappell.
Since taking over the program in 2014, Chappell has compiled a record of 29-28, winning the district title in 2016 when the team finished 9-3.
Siler credited Chappell for building up the program, which was coming off of a one-win season and turning out approximately 40 players at the Class 5A school.
“It was just the grind,” Siler said when asked if Chappell offered a reason for the decision, explaining that during the offseason, the coach must still oversee his players in conditioning and weight lifting programs.
Siler said Chappell would remain at the school where he teaches special education.
“We have got some big shoes to fill,” Siler said of finding the next coach for the program adding there is no timeframe for filling the position.
Neither Chappell nor Athletic Director Bryan Stewart could be reached for comment.