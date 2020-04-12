Challenge for News Journal readers: Try and do something to lift the spirits of those around you











In case the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t real enough for everyone, it really hit home for residents of Whitley and Knox counties Monday, as each county had its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Sadly, we all know that these probably won’t be the last cases of the coronavirus that we will see locally, and the stark reality is that it is probably only a matter of time before we have our first local death from COVID-19. Chances are that it will be an elderly person, someone with a compromised immune system, or perhaps someone with both.

There is a good chance it will be someone we know, maybe a friend, or a neighbor.

This virus is affecting real people, and real families. It is sad.

Stay home, socially distance when you go out and wash your hands so this doesn’t get worse than it has to.

I will get back to COVID-19 in a minute.

Many people may not realize this, but when I am not carrying around a heavy camera taking pictures for work, I am often carrying around a heavy camera taking pictures for pleasure. These pictures aren’t of wrecks, fires and check presentations mind you, but instead of animals, scenic landscapes, waterfalls and cities. (Yeah. I know that I really need to diversify my interests besides photography…LOL.)

My wife often signs me up for photography seminars as birthday or Christmas presents. We have been to Charleston, South Carolina, Savanah, Georgia, and The Outer Banks in North Carolina in recent years to name just a few. Last week we were supposed to have gone to this small town in Rhode Island for a photo seminar, but as you probably guessed, it got canceled.

It is disappointing, but part of life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reason that I bring up my photography hobby is that about 10 days ago, I began posting a picture or a group of pictures each day on my personal Facebook page. It is something I decided to start doing just to try and raise the spirits of people, many of whom are stuck at home due to the coronavirus.

I have posted pictures of the Painted Ladies in San Francisco, various pictures from Boston, and a picture of North Window in Arches National Park in Utah. In addition, there are pictures of elephants, lemurs and giraffes to name a few so far. At any rate, I am taking requests from people on Facebook for pictures that they would like to see. I have a pretty good variety in my personal photo archives.

The reason I bring this up is that I want to make a challenge to everyone reading this column. Find something that you can do to brighten the spirit of others during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Maybe you’re a painter, who can post pictures of your paintings or drawings on social media. Maybe you’re are a poet, who is a master with words. Maybe you can write and paint like my friend, Josh Bunch, who is one of the most talented people I know. Perhaps you are a good singer or guitar player or pianist, who can post videos of your performances on Facebook. It doesn’t really matter what it is.

Just try and do a little something to help boost the spirits of those around you.

If we can try and help others during this time, then maybe we can come out of this tragic situation better than we went into it.