‘Chalk the Walk’ suicide awareness event to be held next Tuesday in Corbin











The week of September 8-14 is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Week, and Baptist Health Corbin is working to raise awareness for the people in the community who are considering taking their lives with the “Chalk The Walk” event.

Scheduled to coincide with the weekly Farmers Market at NIBROC Park in Corbin, hospital officials said the goal is to encourage people contemplating suicide to seek help. The event starts at 5:00 p.m.

“Everybody in the community has been affected by suicide in some way,” said Debbie Hardin, Director of Strategic Services at the hospital.

During the event, participants will be provided chalk, which they may use to write messages of encouragement in the hopes of inspiring someone thinking of suicide to think again.

In addition, there will be people on hand to give out information about the signs and symptoms of someone considering suicide and ways those individuals may get help.

“We have done it the last couple of years, but with the crowd drawn to the farmers market, it was the perfect opportunity to help get the word out,” Hardin said.

In addition to writing messages in and around NIBROC Park, Hardin said participants will get to keep their chalk and will be encouraged to write messages in other places as they have the opportunity.

“We will be hosting a separate event at the hospital for our employees,” Hardin said.

Baptist Health Corbin operates a suicide hotline to offer help. The number is 1-800-395-4435.

“Too often the feelings of shame and stigma prevent those in need from seeking medical help,” hospital officials stated.

“Join us as we tell people that help is available and every life is precious!” they said

More information is available on the Baptist Health Corbin Facebook page.