Chadwell named new Corbin Library Director

After a three-month search, the Corbin Public Library Board voted Thursday night to name Donna Chadwell the new library director.

Chadwell, who works at a local accounting firm that has kept the library books, was selected from among eight applicants that received interviews.

“I’m very excited,” Chadwell said following the board’s vote at a special called meeting.

“Corbin is my home. I have grown up here.”

Following the interviews, the board met in executive sessions on at least three different occasions to discuss the applicants.

“This has been going on since August,” Board Chair Brenda Jones said of the search for the new director.

Board members Rob Mitchell and Anne Hoskins said Chadwell’s notoriety in the community and her involvement in the community is two of the things that separated her from the other applicants.

“She already knows how to move our library forward and how to help us in the next phase as we move into the annex,” Jones added.