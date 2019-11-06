Ceremony planned Friday to remember Whitley County teen killed in ATV crash last month











Whitley County High School Junior Fisher Barton was a person who never met a stranger, always had a smile on his face and was someone who would go out of his way to help anyone, according to friends.

The life of the Junior Class Vice-President, member of the school’s 2019 skeet and trap shooting championship team, and Future Farmer’s of America (FFA) officer was tragically cut short due to an Oct. 4 ATV accident in Campbell County, Tennessee.

Barton’s fellow students and school staff are planning a special recognition of the late teenager’s life Friday evening on what would have been his 17th birthday.

The “Live Like Fisher” event will take place at the high school amphitheater starting at 6:30 p.m., and is being organized by student leaders, members of the FFA program and members of the Link crew.

Organizers said that the purpose of the event is to embrace and honor Barton’s legacy.

Rev. Kenny Carr, who is a member of the Whitley County Board of Education, will preside over the event.

FFA members Ben Nichols and Corey Rountree will provide special music.

Classmates are compiling a reflections video, which will be shown that evening.

Students from Veronica Carmical’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) class will provide hot apple cider, coffee and hot chocolate during the event.

The event will conclude with a candlelight moment of reflection in Barton’s honor.