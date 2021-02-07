Centennial event planned in October for Central Baptist











Planning for the future is very unpredictable because of the pandemic.

I met with the Centennial Committee at Central Baptist Church to plan for our 100th year anniversary celebration of the church. The date selected for the occasion is Oct. 23-24 of this year. Of course it all depends on the severity of the COVID situation at that time.

The church was established in 1921 so obviously we want to celebrate the anniversary during 2021. By waiting until late October, it is our hope that the gathering will be possible at that time.

So, if you attend Central Baptist or have ever attended the church we want you to circle that date and watch for updates on the activities that will be planned.

If you count the time my parents carried me to Central in diapers, I have been attending there for over 80 years. It has been and still is the biggest part of my life while living in Corbin.

If you have ever attended a club meeting or a committee meeting and they ask for nomination for Chairman you know the first name that is called is the one chosen.

Well, mine was not the first name mentioned to be chairman of the Centennial Committee. That person had other obligations and had to turn it down, but my name was the second one called and thus I am the chairman of the committee that is charged with making the occasion the biggest and best ever.

It is a big task and every member of our committee will strive to do just that, make it a huge success.

Again, the biggest problem we are facing is the possibility of having to postpone the celebration because of the pandemic. But in the meantime we will be progressing with optimism. Of course, if the pandemic situation is not satisfactory then we will announce a future date for the occasion.

Tentative plans call for a Saturday evening reception followed by a Sunday morning service featuring former staff members.

In reality, with only eight months to go it does not leave us a lot of time. Therefore, I’m asking the help of our readers to inform relatives or friends in other parts of the country about this upcoming event.

Without a doubt there are many whose lives have been touched by this church and will want to be here for the event. So please mark that date on your calendar and be here for the celebration.