Celebration parade planned for CHS seniors











With the Class of 2020 losing out on the moment for family, friends and the community to witness one of their greatest life accomplishments to date, a group of parents of Corbin High School seniors are planning a parade through town on May 23.

Kim Walden’s son, Kaell, is among the graduates.

Walden said the goal is to play off of the Corbin High School tradition of parents decorating their senior’s vehicle on their last day of class.

The seniors were then able to drive around town to show off their accomplishment as a graduate.

“It is one of the ways we can have an activity to celebrate the graduates and still keep social distancing,” Walden said.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on May 2., the seniors will line up for the parade at The Arena at 1:50 p.m.

“They must arrive with their vehicles already decorated. They are not allowed to decorate at The Arena,” Walden emphasized.

The route will go up Cumberland Falls Hwy, turning onto Snyder Street. at the high school. After turning behind the high school, the parade will go out onto Ky. 26, north on Main Street, and on Master Street, ending at the Trademart Shopping Center.

“We want to encourage the community to line the path so the students can get their acknowledgement of their accomplishment,” Walden said, adding that anyone who knows a particular senior is asked to create signs to hold so he or she can be celebrated.

Walden said organizers have spoken with and received approval of the event from both senior class leadership and school officials.

“We have gotten their blessing,” Walden said.

More information about the parade and the seniors is available on the Corbin High School – Adopt a Senior Project Facebook page.