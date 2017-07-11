Clay and Melissa Canada along with Marvin Canada, (left photo), The Alley Family, (center photo), and Steve Warren (right photo), sang as part of the WEKC gospel music concert and celebration that took place on July 4 on the courthouse lawn.
By Teresa Brooks
