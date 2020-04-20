









Cecil Foley, age 56, of Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home. He was born January 8, 1964 in Williamsburg, Ky. to Jim Foley and the late Lorene Cox Foley.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Foley of Williamsburg, Ky.; six children; Hagan Paul (Coty), Mason Paul (Sophia), Andrew Flynn Paul, Reagan Paul, Ashtyn Foley and Payton Foley, all of Williamsburg, Ky.; his father; Jim Foley (Tammy) of Williamsburg, Ky.; two brothers, Mike Foley (Tina) of Kingston, TN, and Russell Foley (Amy) of Corbin, Ky.; two sisters, Randy Powers and Laura Powers, both of Williamsburg, Ky; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Graveside services were held Monday, April 20, at Pleasant View Cemetery with Rev. James Hodge and Rev. Donnie Bruce Patrick officiating.Interment was in the Pleasant View Cemetery – Ulrich Addition.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ellison Funeral Home in honor of Cecil Foley.

