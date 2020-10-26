









Cecil Eugene Williams, age 84, of Franklin, Tennessee, formerly of Jellico, TN, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Franklin, TN.

He was born on October 30, 1935 to the late Cecil Hobart Williams and Grace (Bean) Williams in Jellico, TN. His paternal grandparents were the late Henry H. Williams and Rosa Lee (Ault) Williams. His maternal grandparents were the late Robert Bean and Dora (Meeks) Bean.

He was a graduate of Jellico High School – Class of 1954. He was a talented musician. He and his brother, Jim, had a band in their younger years. He was a welder by trade.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Lois Marie (Williams) Surber, Billie Evelyn (Williams) McNealy, and infant, Vivian Janet Williams; two brothers, James Albert Williams and Robert Earl Williams; four brothers-in-law, John Clint “J. C.” Surber, Ernest McNealy, Michael Leach, and J. L. “Sarge” Collins; and one great-nephew, Tony Jardine.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Williams, of Franklin, TN, formerly of Foley, Minnesota; eight children, Sherry Barnes, and husband, Mike, of Pearl City, Illinois, Cathy Walczyk, and husband, Darrel, of Jellico, TN, John Williams, and wife, Kim, of Jellico, TN, Debbie Harris, of Franklin, TN, Susy Bailey, of Franklin, TN, Eugene Williams, and wife, Marsha, of Thompsons Station, TN, Ronald Williams, of Spring Hill, TN, and Steve Williams, and wife, Wendy, of Culleoka, TN; special family, Gloria Elliott, Patti Marshall, Jimmy Stewart, and Anna Stewart; 16 grandchildren, Nick DeGroot, Justin DeGroot (Kate), Caitlin Walczyk, Aimee Wilson (Jack), Louis Scornavacco (Nicole), Seth Williams, James Curtis, Heather Williams (Jimorris), Sydni Bailey Dicke (Tyler), Alex Bailey, Rachel Williams, Sarah Mayhugh (Clay), Jackson Williams, Austin Williams, Jac Williams, and Jessie Williams; four great-grandchildren, Kimani Harper, Kaizlei Williams, Oliver Layne Williams, Alyssa Scornavacco, and two boys on the way.

He is also survived by two sisters, Christine Garrison, and husband, Gary, of Oak Ridge, TN and Elaine June Leach Collins, of Jellico, TN; and two sisters-in-law, Zee Williams, of Louisville, Mississippi and Phyllis Williams, of Powell, TN; several nieces and nephews in Tennessee and Minnesota, and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn his passing.

The funeral was held on Saturday, October 24, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Francis “Junior” Dople officiating. Interment followed in the Douglas Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Lung Association and/or The American Heart Association.

