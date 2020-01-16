CDC determines Union College student doesn’t have hemorrhagic fever











State and federal officials have determined that a Union College student, who had symptoms of a hemorrhagic fever and was quarantined at Barbourville Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) hospital, doesn’t have any infectious disease.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) was notified Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that all test results of a potential infectious disease case at the Barbourville ARH hospital in Barbourville are negative.

“My administration took immediate action working with officials to quickly respond and we are pleased to announce that Kentuckians were never at risk,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We thank everyone who helped address the concern.”

DPH Commissioner Dr. Angela Dearinger said tests revealed there was no high-level threat to hospital staff or the community.

“This was nothing out of the ordinary for any U.S. hospital,” she said. “After receiving the test results, as well other details about this incident, we can confirm there was never a risk of highly infectious disease.”

Dearinger said state health experts followed proper infectious disease protocols with hospital, local and federal officials.