Cause of blaze unknown, fire destroys residence











A vacant, single-story residence adjacent to the KCEOC Laurel County Development center was a total loss after catching fire early Wednesday afternoon.

West Knox Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched by Laurel County Dispatch and called for assistance from the Corbin Fire Department.

It took approximately 45 minutes for crews to knock down the flames and then another hour for crews to put out hot spots.

Firefighters did not make entry into the house because neighbors told crews that law enforcement had been at the residence the night before because of individuals allegedly making meth inside the house, said West Knox Fire Chief Daryl Baker. Crews did not make entry into the residence because if there had been meth in the house, it could have put off toxic gases that can penetrate the protective gear worn by firefighters and be deadly.

No one was in the house, and no injuries were reported.

Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County responded to the scene as well.

Ashely McQeen, a neighbor, said the property has been empty since the owners died.

She said that law enforcement has come to the residence several times because of alleged drug activity, with the most recent visit from law enforcement being last night.

McQueen said, “We saw it coming, but we didn’t expect it to be this soon.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Individuals at the KCEOC Laurel County Child Development center had to evacuate their building because of its proximity to the fire.