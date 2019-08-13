









Cathy Roberts, 71, of Williamsburg, KY, passed Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her home.

She was born January 24, 1948 in Williamsburg, KY, to the late Albert Lee and Roxie Bryant Lee.

She attended Blessed Hope Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Herschel Roberts of Williamsburg, KY; two daughters; Christy Elliott (Reed) of Williamsburg, KY, Leah Harrison (Scotty) of Williamsburg, KY; four grandchildren, Emily Elliott, Lauren Elliott, Jacob Harrison, Megan Harrison; one great grandchild, Krew Lawson; her mother, Roxie Lee of Williamsburg, KY; one sister, Teresa Powers (Bill) of Williamsburg, KY; two brothers, Charles Lee (Brenda) of Williamsburg, KY, David Lee of Versailles, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Logan and Rev. James Hodge officiating.

Interment will be in the Perkins Cemetery on Browns Creek.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.