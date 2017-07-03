By Teresa Brooks

Cathy Bird, 64, of Knoxville, TN, formerly of the Pleasant View Community Williamsburg, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2017, after a brief illness at the Beverly Park Health and Rehabilitation Center in Knoxville, TN.

She was born June 9, 1953 in Jellico, TN to the late Bill Bird and the late Opal Hamblin Bird.

She is survived by a brother; Kenneth “Woody” Bird (Terry) of London, several cousins and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

The memorial service was held Thursday July 6, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harold Long officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral is entrusted with the arrangements.