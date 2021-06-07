









Cathy Belle Stout, age 63, of Prewitt Bend Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at her home. She was born on December 26, 1957 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to Kenneth Hill and Mable (Ratliff) Hill. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Mable (Ratliff) Hill; sisters-in-law, Kay Hill and Karen Lambdin; and mother-in-law, Ethel Stout.

She worked in the Whitley County Schools as a substance abuse counselor, Treatment and Education director for UNITE, Cumberland River Behavior Health, and a member of Good Hope Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of over 42 years, Ronnie Stout of Williamsburg; son, Chad Austin Stout (Brandi) of London; granddaughter, Aria Grace Philpot of London; brothers, Larry Hill (Kathy) of Williamsburg and John Hill (Sharon) of Williamsburg; nieces and nephews, Johnny Hill, Tim Hill (Lanta), Matt Hill (Katie), Becky Hill, Jenny Lambdin-Spanhak (Andy), and Dena Hodge (Robbie); brother-in-law, Elvadean Lambdin of Williamsburg; special fury friend, Finally; and several other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Tuesday, June 8, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, June 9, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester and Rev. James Adkins officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Piney Grove Cemetery on Prewitt Bend Road.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.