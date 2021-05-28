









Catherine Catron, 91, cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend passed away at Troy Beaumont Hospital in Michigan on May 20, 2021 with her family by her side.

Born May 17, 1930 in Pleasant View, KY, she was the daughter of the late Millard and Annie Moses. Her dad nicknamed her Tab when she was a little girl and the name stuck with her throughout her life. Tab grew up with her parents and 10 siblings in Wolf Creek and Pleasant View, KY. She loved being outdoors and loved being with all her brothers and sisters.

Tab attended Pleasant View High School and was a cheerleader and member of the girls’ chorus. Tab eloped with the love of her life, Ray Catron, also of Pleasant View, KY and got married. They resided in Hazard, KY for a short time then moved north to Warren, MI where they made their home and raised three children.

For many years Tab worked as an independent contractor with a local sporting goods manufacturer “wrapping” fishing rods with tape, thread and guides. She could do this from home while her children were young and still be a stay-at-home mom. Later, Tab worked as a circuit board solderer for Westinghouse and a components programmer for Jabil Electric.

Tab was a devoted and active member of The Dequindre Road Southern Baptist Church for 55 years. Tab enjoyed bowling and participated in numerous bowling leagues. She was a huge Detroit Tigers baseball fan and watched every game she could. Tab also enjoyed tending her flower garden and generously shared plants with family and friends. She was a terrific bargain hunter and loved finding a good buy. Tab was also a wonderful cook and made the best bread & butter pickles, raspberry jam, stack cake, fried chicken and raspberry pie.

Besides her parents, Tab is predeceased by her siblings Blanche Knuckles, Violet Gratton, Ruth Shelley, George Moses, Thornton Moses, Beatrice Moses, Delores Colberg and Douglas Moses; her grandson, Sean Catron; and her niece, Mossie Ann Shelley.

Survivors include her loving husband of 73 years, Ray Catron, of Warren MI. Her sons, Terry Catron (MaryAnn) of Hillsdale, MI, David Catron (Carol) of Hale, MI and her daughter Susan Zuhlke (Dwayne) of Queensbury, NY along with eight grandchildren, Sarah Walter (Scott) of Fair Haven, NY, Lauren Reid (Spencer) of Hale, MI, Jessica Catron of Naples FL, Garret Catron (Emily) of San Francisco, CA, Ethan Catron (Taylor) of Grand Rapids, MI, Samantha Zuhlke (fiancé, Jamie Alfieri) of College Station, TX, Margaret Zuhlke of San Diego, CA, and Daniel Zuhlke of West Hollywood, CA.

Tab also leaves behind five great-grandchildren, Lucas Catron, 2nd Lieutenant, United States Army, Katherine Catron of Ludington, MI, and George, Helen and Mary Walter of Fair Haven, NJ as well as her two sisters, Norma Jean Cox of Willowick, OH and Caroline Green of Tybee Island, GA; and three sisters-in-law, June Moses of Jellico, TN, Evelyn Moses of Willowick, OH, and Diane Moses of East Lake, OH; and many loved nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends after 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 2, at Croley Funeral Home in Williamsburg.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 3, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lester Cox officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Oaklawn Addition of Pleasant View Cemetery in Pleasant View, Kentucky.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.