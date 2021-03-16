Cast-iron cookware is making a comeback!











What pan do you use to bake your cornbread? Can you use that same pan to fry eggs, brown a steak, sauté onions, or bake a cake? Well, if you use cast-iron cookware, you probably do. Cast-iron cookware is the most durable and dependable cookware one can own, and at one time, it was the preferred cookware for most all cooks.

The date of when cast-iron cookware was invented is controversial with some accounts going all the way back to 220 A.D.

In the 18th and 19th century, cast iron’s use exploded. In fact, Scottish philosopher, Adam Smith, author of The Wealth of Nations, wrote “There’s nothing more cowboy than cast-iron cooking,” in his book, and according to Smith, who wrote the book in 1776, in his opinion, cast-iron cookware was worth more than gold.

A good, seasoned piece of cast-iron really is versatile, and can’t be beat, even today. You can use it to sear, sauté, pan-fry, bake, broil, braise, roast and more. Unlike some cookware, when cast-iron gets hot, it stays hot, and cast-iron can be used on an open fire, the stove top (yes, even on your glass-top), or in the oven. (When using on a glass-top stove, be gentle, and don’t slide the cast-iron piece around on the glass.)

In the 20th century, cast-iron cookware saw a decline as other cooking materials, such as aluminum, grew in popularity. The aluminum pieces were more lightweight and manufacturers bragged of their coated non-stick surfaces. However, over the years, there have been many health concerns with coated cookware as it’s been proven that the non-stick surface emits toxic fumes when it is heated to high temperatures. Although manufacturers are getting better at making the coating; a lot of people still use some of the older pieces and don’t realize the health risks involved.

Cast-iron poses less health risks than other cookware even when cooking at high temperatures. In fact, most people have an iron deficiency, and there’s evidence that eating foods which are prepared in cast-iron increases the iron in deficient individuals. Although one cannot solely rely on getting enough iron supplemented in that way, it can help.

Cast-iron lasts essentially forever. In fact, it’s so durable your mother or grandmother probably have quality pieces that have been handed down to them for generations. There may be pieces stored in your old outbuilding. Or, you can pick up cast-iron at a yard sales or flea markets for a fraction of the cost of new pieces.

Don’t worry if the cast-iron is rusted over, because even though the piece may look rough and rusty, you can still clean it with some effort and the piece will be as good as new.

If your piece is rusty and needs cleaning, mix basic white vinegar with water in equal parts and totally submerge your pan. The entire skillet or pot should be covered in the mixture. Soak the piece for up to eight hours, but check it early and often. The vinegar will dissolve the rust, but once the rust is gone, the solution will then start to damage the metal, so you will want to catch it before the vinegar pits the piece. Pitting is irreversible.

Pull your pan from the vinegar soak as soon as the rust flakes off easily. If you see that your piece has rusted so bad that it is deeply pitted or pock-marked, it’s unsalvageable and will be good for decoration only.

Once the piece is removed from the vinegar and you’ve checked it out and it still looks solid, you will want to scrub your pan with soapy water. Yes, water. However, DO NOT put your cast-iron in the dishwasher. Use a green scrub pad or steel wool to scrub the pan inside and out. Then rinse and completely DRY THE PIECE IMMEDIATELY with a towel or put it in the oven, set to warm, to make sure the pan is totally dry.

Now that your piece is dry, you will need to re-season it. Preheat your oven to 350˚ and put a large piece of aluminum foil under the bottom rack. Rub an oil with a high smoke point, something like vegetable oil, all over the pan, both inside and out, Then, put the pan upside-down in your oven and let it bake for an hour, then cool at least 45 minutes before using.

Once the cleaning process is over, never soak your cast-iron after using. Clean immediately after use and dry thoroughly. Every time you use your pan, or piece, wipe it down with another layer of oil. This oiling process builds up layers of seasoning. The baked-on oil will give you a smooth cook surface and will also guard your piece against rusting again.

Food tastes better cooked in cast iron cookware and if you’ll notice a lot of restaurants are now presenting their foods in these dishes straight from the kitchen to the table.

You can purchase pre-seasoned cast-iron pieces at many different stores, including W.D. Bryant True Value Hardware in Williamsburg and Corbin.

Lodge is a good American made brand.

You won’t regret buying or using cast-iron.