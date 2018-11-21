Cash Express hopes to fill police car, fire truck with Christmas gifts Saturday













Williamsburg Cash Express is once again asking for the public’s help in order to make Christmas a little merrier for the less fortunate.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Cash Express will be attempting to fill a police cruiser and a fire truck with gently used toys, coats and clothing or with non-perishable food items.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department will be providing the police cruiser for the event, and Patterson Creek Volunteer Fire Department will be providing a rescue truck.

Williamsburg Fire & Rescue is also planning to bring its ladder truck to the event.

“We are going to try and fill them up in order to give back to the community,” said Kim Vanover, store manager.

While this is the 14th year for the toy and coat drive, Vanover said this is the second time organizers have tried to fill one, let alone two vehicles with items.

Proceeds from the annual drive are donated to the Patterson Creek Volunteer Fire Department for distribution to the less fortunate.

“I know Patterson Creek. They do children’s boxes for everyone up at Whitley East and for other kids in the community. They do food donations too. We take it all in and they are able to hand that out all through the community up there. It works out really well. They do an excellent job,” Vanover noted. “We do keep everything here in Whitley County.”

Vanover said that if Cash Express can get additional donations, it would like to donate to support other groups too.

Cash Express has asked that all donations be made by Dec. 15 in order to have them delivered in time for Christmas.

The fire truck and police car event will take place outside of Williamsburg Cash Express, which is located at 965 S. US25W at the Cumberland Regional Mall.

For more information about the drive, contact Cash Express at 539-0174.