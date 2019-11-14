Cash Express Christmas food, toy drive under way











With the help of community members, last Christmas season Williamsburg’s Cash Express was able to fill two fire trucks and a sheriff’s department police cruiser with toys, coats, shoes, clothing and non-perishable foods in addition to raising $947.98 for the less fortunate.

“We were very successful with it last year. We are hoping to be even more successful this year,” noted Williamsburg Cash Express Manager Kim Vanover.

Vanover added that she would love to double the amount of cash raised this year in addition to the number of donated items.

Williamsburg Cash Express’ 15th Annual Coat and Toy Drive for the Children is once again under way with 46 drop off boxes located throughout the community, including local pharmacies, banks, nearly every store in Cumberland Regional Mall, and the Williamsburg Pizza Hut among other spots.

Vanover noted that items can also be dropped off at Cash Express in Williamsburg, which is located at Cumberland Regional Mall. If people want to call Cash Express in Williamsburg, workers would even be willing to go pick up donations.

While this is the 15th year for the toy and coat drive, Vanover said this is the third time organizers have tried to fill vehicles with items.

Proceeds from the annual drive will primarily be donated to the Patterson Creek Volunteer Fire Department for distribution to the less fortunate.

“I know Patterson Creek. They do children’s boxes for everyone up at Whitley East and for other kids in the community. They do food donations too. We take it all in and they are able to hand that out all through the community up there. It works out really well. They do an excellent job,” Vanover noted. “We do keep everything here in Whitley County.”

Stuffed animals from the drive will also be donated to The B Squad Project’s annual initiative to give beds and other items to less fortunate children.

Vanover said that if Cash Express can get additional donations, it would like to donate to support other groups too.

On Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Cash Express will be attempting to fill a police cruiser and a fire truck with gently used toys, coats and clothing or with non-perishable food items.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department will be providing the police cruiser for the event, and Patterson Creek Volunteer Fire Department will be providing a rescue truck. Williamsburg Fire & Rescue is also planning to bring its ladder truck to the event.

The fire truck and police car event will take place outside of Williamsburg Cash Express, which is located at 965 S. US25W at the Cumberland Regional Mall.

Cash Express has asked that all donations be made by Dec. 15 in order to have them delivered in time for Christmas.

For more information about the drive, contact Cash Express at 539-0174.