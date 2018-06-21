Carters to renew vows to celebrate 25th anniversary













Donna Mae Carter and William Darrell Carter of Rockholds will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on June 19 with a vow renewal to be held June 23rd at the Rockholds Community Church at 5 p.m.

Donna is the daughter of the late Silas Hill and Mary Hill Brown and Elmer Brown.

William is the son of the late Amos Carter and the late Edith Brown Carter Faulkner.

They are the parents of son, Brian Hill and wife, Danielle.

They have eight grandchildren.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend the vow renewal.