









Carrie Ann Roaden, age 34, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her home. She was born October 31, 1985 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Carrie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lawrence and Roxie Osborne Marlow; and uncle, Lawrence Marlow, Jr.

She is survived by her daughters, Keshauna Roaden and Abriana Lorenzo Roaden; mother, Linda Marlow; sister, Laura Abbott; aunts, Mary Ann Bourland and husband Jake and Sharon Petro and husband Ron; nieces and nephews, Katelyn Roaden, Emily Abbott, Austin Abbott, Camila Roaden, and Adrian Roaden; special cousins, Selena Lawson Jones and husband Brandon, Amy Petro and Jeremy Petro; as well as a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.

Graveside service was held on Friday, October 16, in the Johnson Cemetery (Clairfield, Tennessee) with Rev. Dennis “Cotton” Pittman officiating.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.