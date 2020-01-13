









Ms. Carolyn Sue Perkins, age 65, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born November 17, 1954 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Carolyn was preceded in death by: her parents, Harold and Patricia Tye Perkins; and sister, Donna Farmer.

She is survived by her nephews, Jason Farmer, David Farmer and Christian Farmer.

Funeral services will be held at 12 (noon) on Friday, January 17, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Lester Cox will officiate. Burial to follow in the Lot Cemetery (Mud Creek) Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.