Carolyn Jean Asher

Posted On 05 Mar 2020
Mrs. Carolyn Jean Asher, age 72, Gray, Ky., wife of Johnny Roy Asher, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Barbourville A.R.H. Hospital in Barbourville, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 8, at the Beacon Baptist Church in Barbourville. Burial will follow in the Gilbert Cemetery, Barbourville. Visitation will be held at Beacon Baptist Church on Saturday, March 7 from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. and Sunday from Noon-2:00 p.m. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

