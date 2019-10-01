









Carolyn F. Privett, 71, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at University of Kentucky Bluegrass Hospice Care Center.

She was born March 9, 1948 in Davy, WV, to the late Hershell Pearl and Caroline Ashley Key.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Privett.

She is survived by three sons, Michael Privett (Deanie) of Simpsonville, SC, James Privett (Cindy) of Williamsburg, KY, Timothy Privett (Patricia) of Rockholds, KY; eight grandchildren, Joshua Privett, Allen Privett, Tiffany Davis, Steven Barker, LeeAnn Hall, Timothy Privett Jr., Brandon Privett, Amber Privett; three great-grandchildren, Gabriel Privett, Athena Privett, Penelope Violet Grave Privett; three sisters, Ethel Marie Key Sanders of Gary, WV, Margaret E. Key Salvado, of Sandyville, WV, Gloria J. Key Pfalzer of Deltona, FL; four brothers, James E. Key of Anawalt, WV, Hershell E. Key of Anawalt, WV, Paul R. Key of Ona, WV, Benjamin E. Key of Anawalt, WV; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, September 24, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Doyle Lester officiating.

Interment was in Jellico Creek Cemetery.

