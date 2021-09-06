









Carolyn Elaine (Marlow) Davis, age 65, of Piqua, Ohio formerly of Campbell County, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday evening, September 1, 2021 at her residence.

She was born on March 7, 1956 to the late Ralph Marlow and Ligie (Terry) Marlow in Jellico, TN. She was married in Jellico on October 6, 1973 to Paul Davis who preceded her in death on August 29, 2018.

Elaine was a homemaker for many years. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and playing Bingo. She especially loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Ann Smith; and three brothers, Stanley Marlow, Larry Marlow, and Jerome Marlow.

She is survived by her son, Scotty Allen Davis, of Piqua, OH; twin grandsons, Austin Davis and Gavin Davis, both of Piqua, OH; three sisters, Gale (Marlow) Creekmore, and husband, Johnny, of Jellico, TN, Deborah Lynn (Marlow) McGinnis, of Williamsburg, KY, and Darlene (Marlow) White, and husband, Charley, of Williamsburg, KY; three brothers, Tony Marlow, and wife, Emma, of Nashville, TN, Ralph Marlow, Jr., of LaFollette, TN, and David Marlow, and wife, Lou, of Richmond, Indiana; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn her passing.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, September 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Oaklawn Addition of Pleasant View Cemetery. Interment will immediately follow.

Cox and Son Funeral Home of Jellico and Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home of Piqua in charge of arrangements.