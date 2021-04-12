









Carol Madge (Smith) Rose, age 74, of Devils Creek Road, Corbin, Kentucky departed this life on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky.

Carol was born on August 11, 1946 in the Meadow Creek Community of Rockholds, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her mother, Opal Terrell Pfoff; husband, Willard Dariel Rose; daughter, Stephanie Beth Rose; sister, Cleta Mae; brothers, Jimmy Smith and Bobby Smith; and nephew, Kevin Brown.

Carol attended Frankfort Baptist Church. She left her family a legacy of love and caring and always regarded others above herself.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Sandra Rose Staton (Jake) of Albany, Kentucky; beloved son, Timothy Collins (Lisa) of Flatwoods, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Eryn Smith-Jones (Tim) of Louisville, Kentucky, Ethan Smith of Albany, Kentucky, Ella Rose Smith and Kaeli Ross of Flatwoods, Kentucky; sisters, Judy Collins and Jewel Farmer of Corbin, Kentucky; brother, Paul Brown of Corbin, Kentucky; nephews, Steve Smith, Michael Smith, Andy Collins, David Brown and Paul Wayne Brown; uncle, Buster Terrell (Linda) of Byrdstown, Tennessee; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held on Sunday, April 11, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Vernon Jones officiating. Following the service, she was laid to rest in the Terrell-Murray Cemetery in Rockholds, Kentucky.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.