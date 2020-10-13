









Carol L. Asher, age 59, of Corbin, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin. Her daughter, Latessa Petrey, survives.

Graveside service will be held at 3pm on Saturday, October 17, at the Asher Family Cemetery, 190 Asher Lane, Corbin, KY. Visitation will be on Saturday from 2-3pm at the cemetery. Those attending are required to wear a face mask and to social distance. Donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.