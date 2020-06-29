









Carol A. Byble Adkins, age 76, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in Montgomery, Texas, after an extended illness.

She was born on July 7, 1943 in Fariston, KY, a daughter of the late William Robert and Kathleen Whitaker Byble. Carol grew up in Corbin and graduated from Corbin High School. She enjoyed interacting with young people and was a Den Mother and Girl Scout Leader for many years. Carol was an avid jigsaw puzzle fan. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Carol is survived by her sons, Robert Adkins of Springfield, LA, and Wesley (Leanne) Adkins of Ozark, AL; daughter, Tonia (Matthew) Nations of Montgomery, TX; sister, Joyce (C.T.) Bowling of London; brother, Bill (Carolyn) Byble of Corbin, KY; special friend and partner, John Roy of Amite, LA; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many cherished family members and friends.

A memorial service is planned at St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite, LA.

There will be a private graveside service for the family at a later date with Minister Bart Jones officiating at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily.