











Carmel Burke, 85, of Corbin, passed away on Monday December 25, 2017 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

He was born in Grays Knob, Harlan County, and was retired from Whayne’s Supply.

Carmel was a US Army veteran of Korea and was a long time member of the 17th Street Christian Church in Corbin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Rose Farmer Burke; brother, Bill Burke, sister, Jean Couch, and by a great granddaughter, Emma McVey.

Carmel is survived by his wife of over 63 years, Emily Sizemore Burke who he married on Sept 8, 1954; daughter, Vicki Burke Conner; son in law, John Conner; grandchildren, Ashley Burke (Kevin Dugger), John Conner (Jessica McFarland), and Whitney McVey (Roger); great grandchildren, Braeden, Alyssa, Norah, Adelynn, Zachary, Kylie Sue, Kastiel, and Alec; brother, Dave Burke (Ora Nell) of Louisville, sister, Charlotte Hodge (Jerry) of Grays Knob; and by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral service were held Thursday, December 28, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Doug Martin officiating.

Burial followed in the McHargue Cemetery in Laurel County.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.