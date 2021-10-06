









Carla Rose Lancaster, age 65, of Pleasant View Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at her home. Carla was born on May 29, 1956 in Jellico, Tennessee to the late Mitchell and Rhoda (Reynolds) Rose. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Scotty Drury; son, Michael Levon Drury; and brothers, Mike Rose and Eddie Rose.

She is survived by her son, Travis Scott Drury (Melissa) of Williamsburg; four grandchildren, Matthew Drury, Christopher Drury, Bella Drury and Landon Drury, all of Williamsburg; three sisters, Jo Ann Griffith (Laurel) of Corbin, Mandy Rice (Nick) of Jellico and Opalene Lawson of Williamsburg; brother, Daniel Rose of Williamsburg; uncle, Esqurige “Squash” Reynolds (Nancy) of Williamsburg; special friends, Bill and Brenda Lawson, Betty Lawson and Rose Lee, all of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 6, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Angel and Rev. Ronnie Rose officiating. She will be laid to rest following a graveside service at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 7, at the Rose’s Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge arrangements.