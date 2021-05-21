









Carl Lee Van, age 54, of Corbin, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin after a courageous and long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Owens Van.

Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, May 22, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. John Laws and Rev. Ronnie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Dugger Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8pm on Friday, May 21st at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted to help with funeral expenses. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.