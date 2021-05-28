









Carl Lee Davis, age 87, of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at his home. He was born November 8, 1933 in Campbell County, Tennessee.

Carl is preceded in death by his father, Walter Lee Davis; mother, Frances Lyons Davis; brothers, Walter “Sonny” Davis, Roy Wayne “Dutch” Davis, and Eddie Gene “Mus” Davis; sister, Eleonor Bowlin; and son-in-law, Michael Hopkins.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Cox Davis; children, Teresa Hopkins and Michael Ray Davis; several grandchildren, Carl Ray Davis, Jeffery Davis, Daniel Hopkins, Ben Stevens, Jacob Siler, and Willa Rose; great-grandchildren, Veanessa Davis, Klaryssa Davis and Christina Davis; special person, Little Nichol; sisters: Bernice Hackler, Frances “Tootsie” Davis and Retha Huddleston; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Carl’s wishes were to be cremated.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.