









Carl Edward Huddleston, age 77, of Runway Drive, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on June 4, 1943 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to Walter Huddleston and Juanita (Petrey) Huddleston. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Juanita (Petrey) Huddleston; brother, Walter B. Huddleston; and brother-in-law, Keith West.

He loved to fish, hunt, and play golf.

He is survived by significant other, Joyce Ball of Williamsburg; children, Ronnie Huddleston (Amanda), Angie Siler (Gerald), Randy Huddleston (Sandy) and Roger Ayers (Shirley), all of Williamsburg; 11 grandchildren, Ronnie Wayne Huddleston, Erica Gonzalez, Ronnie (Little man) Sullivan, Jarrod Tindle, Stephen Tindle, Melissa Smiddy, Misty Leach, Miranda Tyler, Isaac Huddleston, Tyler Ayers, and Stacey Ayers; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sandra Kotarski (Bernie) of Bowie, MD, Linda West of Williamsburg, and Valerie Smith (Jack) of Jellico; sister-in-law, Sharon Huddleston of Jellico; many nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Wednesday, June 2, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 3, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter and Rev. Clifford Huddleston officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Reed Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.