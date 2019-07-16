









Carl Brock, 77, of Briarwood Trace, Corbin, KY departed this life on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY.

He was born on May 12, 1942 in Beverly, KY to the late John and Sarah Brock.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter; brothers, Wallin, Walter and Ralph Brock; and sisters, Juanita Gardi, Gracie Reynolds and Martha Brock.

Carl served as a police officer for the city of Chicago, the city of Williamsburg and the Kentucky State Police.

He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church of Corbin. Carl played professional baseball for the Chicago Cubs. He had a passion for music and sports his whole life. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his great grandson, Connor.

His greatest passion was studying God’s word and teaching and singing about his Lord, Jesus Christ. He is experiencing today that beautiful place he loved to talk about called Heaven.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Brock of Corbin; daughter, Karla Lambdin (Greg) of Rockholds; granddaughter, Kara Leeann Cain (Matthew Hicks) of Rockholds; great grandson, Connor Hicks of Rockholds; sister, Joyce Wilson of Williamsburg; brother, J.B. Brock of Pineville; special nephew, Terry Brock of Corbin; special niece, Billie Jo Hinkle of Corbin; several other nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Immanuel Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Sowders Sr. and Rev. Brett Martin officiating.

Following the service he will be laid to rest in the Davis Addition of Highland Park Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.