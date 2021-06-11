Carcille Burchette named Kentucky Garden Club President











For the next two years, the Kentucky Garden Club will be led by a Corbin lady with more than 25 years of experience in the garden club as Carcille Burchette has been named the new president.

Burchette was voted upon as president by the general membership during the state convention in April to serve a two-year term.

She has previously served as the second vice-president and first vice-president.

“I like being a liason between the state and national organizations,” Burchette said of being president.

In addition, Burchette said the state president works with the five Kentucky district directors and the local club presidents on a variety of projects.

“The state has resources that go along with some of the projects,” Burchette explained noting they include things from promoting planting to a variety of schools.

Burchette said one such project that was part of a national effort was the, “Plant It Pink” to promote breast cancer awareness.

Burchette noted that in 2017, “Plant it Pink” was changed to a healing gardens effort to go beyond breast cancer.

Burchette said one focus she has is finding ways to get more publicity about the activities of the Kentucky Garden Club and local chapters across the state.

In her time with the Corbin Garden Club, Burchette said she is surprised at the number of longtime Corbin residents who didn’t know that the Corbin Garden Club existed.

“You don’t have to have a green thumb, or a big garden, to be a member,” Burchette said noting that she had neither when she first joined.

“After I got into it, I was asked to serve in some state positions,” Burchette said. “I realized that I really liked being involved with other people.”

However, one of the benefits of being a member is the classes offered in everything from landscape and flower arrangement design to horticulture, and then different types of plants.

“The members can take the classes and then take that knowledge back to their local club and share it,” Burchette explained.

Burchette encourages anyone with an interest in gardening to contact the Corbin Garden Club through its Facebook page, or reach out to any member.

“We would love to have you check us out,” Burchette said.