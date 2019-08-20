Car Colors of Corbin specializes in providing the best auto body paint and supplies











Car Colors, located at 9727-A S. Hwy. 25 in Corbin, is the only store within a 100-mile radius that specializes only in auto body paint and supplies. They are also the area’s only authorized distributor of PPG refinish products, and they carry other popular brands such as 3M, SEM, EVERCOAT, SATA DEVILBLISS.

Established in the mid-eighties, Car Colors has built a reputation for top notch customer service as they have supplied auto body collision centers, custom and restoration shops, rebuilders, race teams, custom bike shops and manufacturers with the very best paint and tools that the industry has to offer.

Current owner Roger May began working at Car Colors in the early nineties, and purchased the business from previous owner Eugene Robinson in 2005. Since that time, he has put together a staff of knowledgeable professionals dedicated to providing the services necessary to keep customers’ vehicles looking their absolute best.

In addition to May, customers who visit or call the shop may interact with store manager Cleve May, office personnel Dalton May, or sales representatives Justin May, Joel Jarvis, Chris Rose and Robert Coker.

In addition to the important services that these gentlemen provide on a daily basis, Car Colors has also served as an official sponsor of the London Dragway since 2009. The dragway holds weekly bracket racing events, as well as big dollar bracket races, monthly outlaw pro mod races and outlaw 4.70 races. Racing fans can visit them online at www.londondragway.com for more information about upcoming events.

To get more info on how Car Colors can help you, give them a call at 606-528-4308, or visit them online at www.carcolorspbe.net.

Paid Content