By Teresa Brooks

Captain John Smith, 74, of Savoy Depot Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Jellico Community Hospital.

He was born on July 8, 1942 in Harlan County, to Emily Smith. He was a member of Riverside Church of God.

He is survived by his wife, Naomi (Saylor) Smith of Williamsburg; three children, Captain John Smith, Jr. (wife Lois), Julie Ann Smith, and Tammy Croley (William Marion), all of Williamsburg; grandchildren, James B. Privett, III and Jeffery Wayne Croley; three great grandchildren, Kaylee Jade Privett, James Konner Privett, and Xavier Tate Paul; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral was held at Riverside Church of God on Sunday, January 29, with Rev. Arlie Petree officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Highland Cemetery in Williamsburg.

