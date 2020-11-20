









Years ago before age caught up with me I was active in the tourism commission activities in Corbin. One of the things I favored was to capitalize more on the celebrity status of Col. Harland Sanders. Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus led the way in developing Sanders Park in the downtown area. It has been a tremendous addition to Corbin. It was the first major step in finally putting the seal on Corbin as the place “Where it all began.”

Saturday was another step in capitalizing on the Colonel’s popularity when Maggy Kriebel, Director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, along with Hope Gibson, Director of Corbin Parks and Recreation, and the planning committee started the first annual Colonel Sanders Half Marathon. In her letter to the editor on this page, Maggy describes the success of the marathon. Great going!

The renovation of where it all began is just about complete. This will be an asset to Corbin. More tourists than ever will be directed to the location. One of the objectives for Corbin, of course, will be to lure the visitors to the downtown area to view the Secret Recipe Garden and have pictures taken beside the Colonel’s statue.

It is a win, win situation and even more can be done in the future.