Capital murder case ends with plea











Paul Brock entered a guilty plea on Thursday, which was the second day of his trial.

Brock, of Corbin, is accused of killing Mary Jackson, Aaron Byers and Tiffany Byers. At the time, Tiffany Byers was pregnant and her death also caused the death of her unborn infant, according to Brock’s indictment.

The trial was still in the jury selection phase.

Brock pleaded guilty in exchange for 70 years.

This story will updated as more information becomes available.