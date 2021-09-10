Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Capital murder case ends with plea

Posted On 09 Sep 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

Paul Brock entered a guilty plea on Thursday, which was the second day of his trial.

Brock, of Corbin, is accused of killing Mary Jackson, Aaron Byers and Tiffany Byers. At the time, Tiffany Byers was pregnant and her death also caused the death of her unborn infant, according to Brock’s indictment.

The trial was still in the jury selection phase.

Brock pleaded guilty in exchange for 70 years.

This story will updated as more information becomes available. 

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Jurors can hear victim’s last words, judge rules

Posted On 01 Sep 2021
, By
0

Final arguments made ahead of Brock’s Sept. 8 trial

Posted On 25 Aug 2021
, By
0

Brock to have one last chance to avoid trial

Posted On 25 Aug 2021
, By
0

Firearm examiner’s testimony can be heard by jury in murder case

Posted On 12 Aug 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal