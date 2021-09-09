Candace’s Courage 5K Race set for Saturday











A Corbin teen who has beaten Leukemia twice is leading a fundraising effort to help other families with children fighting the disease at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where she was treated.

Candace Keith underwent a bone marrow transplant after being initially diagnosed with the cancer in August 2013 when she was a third-grader at Corbin Elementary School.

She was diagnosed a second time in 2015 and underwent two additional rounds of chemotherapy and another bone marrow transplant

On May 1, 2015, Candace was declared, “cancer free,” through she will continue to under regular medical checks.

Keith is a 16-year-old at Corbin High School who recently got her driver’s license, plays on the high school tennis team, is involved in the National Art Honor Society and has a part-time job at the Tri-County Cineplex.

For the fourth year, the Keith family will be hosting the Candace’s Courage 5K Race beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at Corbin High School.

The entry fee is $25. Signups may be done online at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Corbin/CandacesCourageRace?fbclid=IwAR1bsyw6heVRIhhBN8oWaiDnhxjRW5z6KW4cyf4dgb7Z37tEZnSX1dqdAbE

While it is technically a run, Candace’s mom, Crystal, emphasized that the event is not just for runners.

“The race is for the whole family with a flat and stroller friendly course around Corbin High School and the surrounding community,” Crystal Keith said.

There are other ways to help for those who are unable to run or walk the course.

Crystal Keith said there will be a silent auction of items including:

$225 in cosmetics from Leanna Cosmetics in Corbin

An Angelica Bracelet

A Corbin Redhounds themed rag wreath

A Christmas themed rag wreath

A gift certificate to Infinity Day Spa

Two studio sessions plus $25 toward a piece of your choice at Campbell’s Pottery in Corbin

A movie basket from Tri-County Cineplex

A basket of jams, jellies and honey from A Cottage Below

In addition, massage therapists from Affinity Day Spa will be holding a massage-a-thon for $1 per minute.

Zac Hart will be on hand to provide the musical entertainment.

Crystal Keith said the family will be handing out two awards.

The first is the Wesley Forney Hero Award.

Now in its second year, the award is in honor of a friend of Candace, who went through a bone marrow transplant at the same time.

“Wes passed away a few years ago,” Crystal Keith said. “Wes and Candace had some very special conversations encouraging each other.”

The second award is the inaugural Johnny Rowlett Compassion Award.

“He was a neighbor who had a very special bond with Candace,” Crystal Keith said. “He loved Candace and she loved him. He was a very compassionate fellow.”

In addition to covering the cost of the race, Crystal Keith said the proceeds will go to buy food cards for families on the bone marrow transplant unit at Cincinnati Children’s Hosptial.

More information is available on the Fourth Annual Candace’s Courage Race Facebook page.