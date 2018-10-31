Cancer Survivors Dinner Thursday at The Arena













Those who have fought and won the battle against cancer, along with their family members, friends, and caregivers, are invited to The Arena in Corbin on Nov. 1 for Baptist Health Corbin’s annual Cancer Survivors Dinner.

The event, which began in 2006 to honor those who had overcome breast cancer, is the chance for the community to recognize those who have won the battle against a disease that ranks as four of the top-25 known causes of death in the world according to The World Health Organization.

Lung cancer ranks seventh with 1.38 million deaths, stomach cancer is 19th with 758,000, liver cancer is 20th with 695,000, and breast cancer is 25th with 482,000.

“We will recognize the survivors for their accomplishment and each receive a special gift,” said Lindsi Coogler, community and foundation officer at the hospital.

Featured speakers will be cancer survivor Judy House and Dr. Kevin Croce, a radiologist who works in the hospital’s cancer unit.

In addition, a variety of informational tables and vendors will be on hand.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to decorate a hat using a theme of cancer research and awareness as inspiration.

A special prize will be given for the best hat.

In addition, door prizes will be awarded.

Zach Hart and Brooke Way will provide the musical entertainment.

In addition to being an accomplished violinist and pageant queen, Way has tirelessly worked to promote breast cancer awareness through her Pink Pants Friday campaign.

Way encourages everyone to wear pink on Friday to remind women to do self breast examinations each week in an effort to increase the potential to catch possible cancerous lumps early.

Way said it became a special cause in 2013 after her mom was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

“Breast cancer can absolutely be stopped,” Way said.

The dinner will begin at 6 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending the event may preregister by contacting the hospital’s cancer care center at 523-1934.

You may also register at the door the night of the event.